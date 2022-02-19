Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $18.42 on Friday. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

