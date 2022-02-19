Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Infinera has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 182,566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 66,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

