Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 47,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,404,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,816,000 after buying an additional 413,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

