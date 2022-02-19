Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $544.37

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 544.37 ($7.37) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.37). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.37), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 544.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.37.
About Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)
