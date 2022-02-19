Insider Buying: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Purchases $120,000.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.50 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $278.66 million, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.