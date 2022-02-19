Insider Buying: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Purchases $120,000.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.50 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $278.66 million, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

