Insider Buying: Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Buys A$333,172.32 in Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider Brian McAndrews bought 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$111.28 ($79.49) per share, with a total value of A$333,172.32 ($237,980.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65.
Xero Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.