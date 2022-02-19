Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60.
- On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50.
NYSE NET opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.73. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
