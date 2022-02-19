Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 703 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $11,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.82 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

