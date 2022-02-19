Insider Selling: Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) Insider Sells 41,666 Shares of Stock

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) insider Brigitte Smith sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.53 ($1.81), for a total transaction of A$105,414.98 ($75,296.41).
The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
About Platinum Investment Management
