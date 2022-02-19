Insider Selling: Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) Insider Sells 41,666 Shares of Stock

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) insider Brigitte Smith sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.53 ($1.81), for a total transaction of A$105,414.98 ($75,296.41).

The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Get Platinum Investment Management alerts:

About Platinum Investment Management

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.