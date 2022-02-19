Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells 4,777 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SIBN stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SI-BONE by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIBN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

