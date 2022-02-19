Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $157,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $172,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $175,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

