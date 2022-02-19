Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $212,484.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WEX opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

