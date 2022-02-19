Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

NSIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $204,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,885. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

