Insight Holdings Group, Llc Acquires 50,126 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 50,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USER. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

