Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Up 4.1%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 950,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after buying an additional 175,316 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $3,442,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Insmed by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,761,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

