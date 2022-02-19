Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Achieves $870,003.93

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $870,003.93 and approximately $14,161.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.60 or 0.06852021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,014.58 or 0.99716675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00052012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,921,569 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

