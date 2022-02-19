Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.91 million.Intapp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on INTA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intapp by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

