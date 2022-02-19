Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

