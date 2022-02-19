Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

