Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,221 shares of company stock worth $10,035,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

