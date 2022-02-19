Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVAC. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 63,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,079. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Intevac by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intevac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.