Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 7,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.