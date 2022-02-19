Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $39,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,216,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after buying an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,378,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

