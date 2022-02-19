Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 375.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,872 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $63,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,270,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Celsius by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,089,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Celsius stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.41 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

