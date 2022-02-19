Invesco Ltd. Buys 190,363 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,740,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $67,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $9,655,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.