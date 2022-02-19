Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 216,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $64,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $196.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.57 and a 200 day moving average of $200.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,494 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,244 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.