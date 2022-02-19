Invesco Ltd. Has $58.54 Million Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $58,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.09.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 999,451 shares of company stock worth $31,460,239. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.