Invesco Ltd. Sells 106,594 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,031,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $68,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,165. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

