Invesco Ltd. Sells 422,159 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $60,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,795,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $224.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

Several analysts have commented on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.63.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

