Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by JD Financial Services Inc.

JD Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $15.70 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

