IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Get IronNet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRNT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92. IronNet has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,050,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.