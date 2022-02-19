Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.51. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 39,141 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

