iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 1,075.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,930 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $67,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

KXI opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.