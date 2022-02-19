iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 4.9% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.06 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.