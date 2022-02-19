iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $66,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,926,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $200.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.49 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

