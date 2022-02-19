iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Position Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 77.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $63.86 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.

