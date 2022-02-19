Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 281,532 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Isoray by 300.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

