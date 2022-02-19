Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 281,532 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Isoray by 300.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
