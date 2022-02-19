Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 46,595 shares.The stock last traded at $3.28 and had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

