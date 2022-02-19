ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce sales of $705.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $714.80 million. ITT posted sales of $698.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of ITT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.37. 706,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1-year low of $76.88 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ITT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ITT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.