James Beaumont Sells 40,304 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) insider James Beaumont sold 40,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.65), for a total value of £78,995.84 ($106,895.59).

Shares of MLI stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 175.56 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.76). The company has a market cap of £567.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

MLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

