Jane Street Group LLC Buys 1,995,081 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 194.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Jane Street Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $346,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

