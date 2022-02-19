Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

NYSE:JHG opened at $34.05 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 309,750 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

