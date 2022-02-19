Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Aixtron has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $31.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

