Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

NYSE MHK opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $143.25 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.34.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after acquiring an additional 338,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

