Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMADY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

