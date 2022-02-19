Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JRSH. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

JRSH opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.