Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.07

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and traded as low as $45.20. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 803 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

