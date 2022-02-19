JMP Securities Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $215.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,529,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

