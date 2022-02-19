John Greene Sells 4,443 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

