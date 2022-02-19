Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.85 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report sales of $23.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.52 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $22.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $99.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.05 billion to $99.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.48 billion to $104.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $163.36. 6,421,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

